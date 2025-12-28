403
Central African Republic Heads to Polls
(MENAFN) Voting commenced on Sunday in the Central African Republic’s nationwide elections, where the sitting head of state, Faustin-Archange Touadera, is aiming for a third mandate in office.
Citizens are submitting their ballots in presidential, parliamentary, regional, and municipal contests.
Approximately 2.3 million individuals are authorized to participate across 6,762 voting centers, according to the National Elections Authority. These polling places are scheduled to close at 1700GMT.
The presidential race has drawn seven contenders, with initial outcomes anticipated on Jan. 5.
At 68 years old, Touadera is widely expected by analysts to secure victory.
He originally won office in 2016 and was reelected in 2020, gaining 53.16% of the ballots in the opening round.
A constitutional referendum in 2023 abolished term restrictions and extended the presidential tenure to seven years, thereby enabling Touadera to seek a third mandate.
He declared his candidacy for another term during the congress of his political organization, the United Hearts Movement (MCU), in July.
Touadera centered his campaign on matters of national security, pledging to strengthen stability after his administration concluded peace accords with multiple armed factions.
Additionally, he vowed to advance infrastructure initiatives in education, healthcare, water supply, and electricity.
