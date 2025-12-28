403
UK Seals USD70M Mobile Artillery Agreement with Germany
(MENAFN) Britain has finalized a £52 million ($70 million) agreement with Germany to acquire cutting-edge mobile artillery technology that can engage targets while moving and reach distances of up to 70 kilometers (43.5 miles).
The contract provides the British military with an Early Capability Demonstrator (ECD) model of the RCH 155 artillery platform, while Germany will obtain two additional units for collaborative testing purposes, a UK government announcement confirmed.
This procurement strengthens military ties between the nations under the Trinity House agreement—a historic defense partnership formalized in October 2024 that pledged enhanced military cooperation between Britain and Germany.
The RCH 155 will serve as the British military's permanent Mobile Fires Platform solution. The system replaces an interim arrangement involving 14 Archer artillery units, which were deployed after Britain transferred its AS90 artillery pieces to Ukraine.
The technology represents a dramatic shift from conventional artillery, which requires stationary positioning before engagement. The RCH 155's shoot-and-scoot capability enables rapid strikes followed by immediate repositioning, preventing enemy counterattacks.
UK Minister for Defense Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard MP emphasized that the system incorporates tactical insights from the Ukraine conflict.
"The British Army will soon have new artillery that can fire on the move," he said. "This builds on lessons from Ukraine, enabling our Army to hit targets 70km away and move fast away from returning fire so they can fire again."
He stressed that combat operations in Ukraine have highlighted battlefield mobility as critical.
"The war in Ukraine has demonstrated the importance of being able to fire rapidly and move, and it is such lessons that are informing our procurement decisions and helping us deliver on the Strategic Defense Review," he said.
The partnership includes shared access to testing data and facilities throughout development, enabling both countries to accelerate acquisition timelines while minimizing expenditure.
