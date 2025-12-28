Some Ukrainians Leave Latvia Over Reports Of Possible Threat From Russia - Psychologist

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported in an interview with Ukrinform by Nataliia Urus, a psychologist at the Ukrainian House in Latvia.

According to her, waves of news containing Russian threats trigger intense anxiety among many Ukrainians, directly affecting their psychological well-being.

“When there is a wave of information about preparations for an attack, a line forms again outside my office. For people, this is a trigger. I have repeatedly heard the phrase: 'I'd rather go back to Ukraine. I feel calmer there.' A large wave of mothers with children was frightened by the news last year and left for Germany,” the therapist said.

She also noted that many Ukrainians in Latvia keep their documents and some funds ready in case they need to leave the country urgently.

As reported, the Institute for the Study of War has noted that Russian officials continue to use the same narratives toward the Baltic states that Russia previously employed to justify aggression against other countries.