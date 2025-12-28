403
RSF Accused of Launching Drone Attack on Chad Base
(MENAFN) Sudan's military accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Saturday of launching a drone strike against a Chadian military installation, resulting in two soldier fatalities.
The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) General Command issued a statement confirming it had monitored "the targeting of the Al-Tina garrison inside sisterly Chad by a drone belonging to the militia," while offering condolences to Chad's leadership, citizens, and bereaved families.
The military emphasized that the Al-Tina region within Sudanese territory remains "under full control of the SAF," with civilian and security agencies functioning normally, noting that "no hostile activity toward neighboring countries has been recorded from this area."
SAF further alleged the RSF "has repeatedly used drones to carry out cross-border hostile acts," characterizing these operations as deliberate efforts to inflame tensions between Sudan and bordering nations.
Friday morning's drone assault on a military compound near the Sudan-Chad border claimed two Chadian soldiers' lives and left another with critical injuries.
Chad's armed forces condemned the incident Saturday, labeling it an "unjustified and deliberate" act of aggression breaching international law and Chad's territorial sovereignty. While stopping short of direct attribution, the statement cautioned Sudanese combatants against future violations, declaring that Chad maintains "the right to respond."
The RSF has issued no statement regarding the attack.
Sudan has endured a catastrophic conflict since April 15, 2023, when hostilities erupted between the SAF and RSF, causing tens of thousands of deaths and forcing millions into displacement both domestically and across international borders.
