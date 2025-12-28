From '6-7' To Labubus: 4 Viral Trends That Took 2025 By Storm

In the age of tech, every day seems to be about the next big trend. These encompass borders, and in a way unify people of different cultures. With Gen Z and Gen Alpha picking up on these instantly, they often use their lingo to "confuse the adults".

In 2025, several trends made their way across the internet, but they do not just stay in the digital world. These trends often have a tangible impact on the real world, as consumerism is increasingly shaped by our social media presence.

Recommended For You

Take a look at four viral trends that took 2025 by storm:

1. Labubu dolls

Creepy or cute? Around May this year, the Labubu dolls sparked a storm with customers lining up in the wee hours of the morning, and spending thousands of dirhams. Labubus weren't just limited to the dolls, the toys became a theme in itself.

Cakes, keychains, Labubu-themed meals and entertainment packages; as the hype grew around the monster-like dolls, marketers cashed in on the demand.

Labubus are also associated with "blind boxes". As the name suggests, it's all about surprise. When you buy a Labubu doll, the box doesn't reveal which design or colour you will get. You don't choose the Labubu; the Labubu chooses you.

While Gen Z and Gen Alphas were eager to get their hands on these dolls, finding their "ugliness" cute, others found them just plain creepy. No matter which side of the argument one is on, it is impossible to ignore the fact that labubus are literally everywhere.

2. 6-7

The phrase '6-7', often used by Gen Alpha, has no fixed meaning and is often used in random conversations with no context. Believed to have originated from the song "Doot Doot (6 7)" by Philadelphia rapper Skrilla, the meme spread after a video of a young boy shouting out the phrase at a basketball game.

He accompanied the phrase with a specific side to side hand gesture, and the two have since gone together. The phrase has mostly been used to signal youth, and put off the older generations, particularly those in positions of authority, such as teachers or parents.

If one needed any indication of its popularity, this would be it – 6-7 was named Dictionary's 2025 Word of the Year. When you Google 6-7, the screen makes a sideway motion similar to the hand gesture.

3. Ghibli AI

AI has long been a subject with wide-ranging ethical implications; a debate which just never ends. Around April, the viral Ghibli trend took shape, with social media users transforming images into dreamy art styles made famous by Studio Ghibli, a Japanese animation studio.

While some viewed it as a harmless tool for self-expression, others questioned the usage of tech to dilute the originality of individual artists. Yet others pointed out the stance of Hayao Miyazaki, a famous Japanese filmmaker and the co-founder of Studio Ghibli. He has repeatedly expressed his utter disgust at AI, as original art often takes years of painstaking work for a single frame of animation.

Privacy experts also voiced their concerns, but in 2025, every social media platform was filled with the cartoon-style photos, as users turned their family, friends and even pets into Ghibli avatars.

4. Jet2 holiday

"Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday" is one marketing campaign that definitely took off. With at least 80 billion global views, the advertisement for a British airline quickly turned into a parody, with social media users using the jingle in a variety of contexts.

Some used the campaign to depict travel fails, while others took the slogan's meaning literally, showing "nothing" physically beating up "a Jet2 holiday". One could not scroll TikTok without repeatedly hearing the slogan; some creatives mixed the ad with music beats, and danced to the tune.

In the first six months of 2025, Jet2 welcomed a staggering 14.09 million flyers, marking a 750,000 jump compared to the year before, according to EuroNews, although it is unclear if the viral ad campaign can take credit for this.