Cybersecurity Experts Alert: A Simple Email Habit Is Letting Scammers Into Your Bank Account Without You Knowing

MENAFN - Clever Dude) My company sends out regular phishing emails to keep us guarded. I've prided myself on never falling for one of their test phishing emails... until recently. You might think that you are safe because you don't click on sketchy links or that you can identify obvious scams. But cybersecurity experts are saying that isn't enough. Scammers are using AI to scan inboxes for sensitive data, like your bank statements, password reset links, and old tax documents. They don't necessarily need your password. Your habits will lead them to your private data anyway. That said, here are eight simple email habits that allow scammers to get into your bank account without you knowing.

1. Keeping Old Bank Emails in Your Inbox

Most people never delete their bank statements or transaction alerts. But those emails are a goldmine for scammers. Once a hacker gains access to your inbox (even briefly), they can search for keywords like“account number,”“routing,” or“statement.” From there, they can piece together your financial footprint and even spoof your identity. Experts recommend deleting old financial emails or moving them to encrypted storage outside your inbox.

2. Using the Same Email for Everything

If your email is tied to your bank, your shopping accounts, and your social media, it becomes a single point of failure. Hackers love this because once they get in, they can reset passwords across multiple platforms. In 2025, over 60% of account takeovers began with email compromise. Using separate emails for banking and everyday use adds a layer of protection. It's a simple change that can stop a chain reaction of fraud.

3. Not Enabling Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

Many people assume their email provider has strong security by default, but that's not always the case. Without 2FA, a password leak or phishing attack can give scammers full access to your inbox. Once inside, they can intercept password reset links and even change your recovery options. Cybersecurity experts say enabling 2FA is the single most effective way to stop unauthorized access. It takes less than five minutes to set up and could save you thousands.

4. Clicking“Remember Me” on Shared Devices

It's convenient to stay logged in, especially on your tablet or shared home computer. But if someone else gains access to that device, they can open your email without needing a password. From there, they can search for bank-related emails and initiate transfers or reset credentials. Always log out of email on shared devices and avoid saving login info in browsers. Better yet, use a password manager with biometric lock.

5. Ignoring Unusual Login Alerts

Most email providers send alerts when your account is accessed from a new location or device. But many users ignore these warnings or assume they're false alarms. In reality, these alerts are often the first sign that your inbox (and your bank account) are under attack. If you see a suspicious login, change your password immediately and review your recent activity. Don't wait for the damage to be done.

6. Forwarding Sensitive Emails to Yourself

It might seem harmless to forward a tax document or bank statement to your own inbox for easy access. But this creates duplicate copies that are easier for hackers to find. Worse, forwarded emails often strip away security features like encryption or time-limited access. If you need to store sensitive documents, use a secure cloud service with two-factor authentication. Your inbox should never be your filing cabinet.

7. Using Weak or Reused Passwords

Despite years of warnings, weak passwords remain one of the top causes of email breaches. In 2025, the most common email password was still“123456”. If your email password is easy to guess (or reused across sites), you're handing scammers the keys to your financial life. Use a strong, unique password and change it every six months. A password manager can help you keep track without sacrificing security.

8. Not Checking Your Sent Folder

One of the sneakiest signs of email compromise is activity in your“Sent” folder. Scammers often use your account to send phishing emails to your contacts, hoping to spread malware or steal more credentials. If you notice messages you didn't send, it's a red flag that your account has been hijacked. Change your password immediately and notify your bank of potential exposure. Regularly reviewing your sent messages can catch fraud before it spreads.

Your Inbox Is a Treasure Map

Think of your email inbox like a digital vault. It holds the keys to your bank, your identity, and your financial future. Scammers know this, and they're getting smarter, faster, and more automated every year. By changing a few simple habits, you can slam the door shut on would-be thieves. Don't wait until your account is drained to take action.

Have you ever spotted a suspicious login or phishing email in your inbox? Share your story in the comments.