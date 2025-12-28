403
Trump’s Christmas Message Targets Political Opponents
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump directed sharp words at his political adversaries in his Christmas greetings this year, labeling them “radical left scum.”
Since at least 2013, Trump has maintained a tradition of issuing holiday wishes that also include references to “my many enemies” and “haters and losers.”
“Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly,” he wrote on Truth Social on Thursday, while also promoting his accomplishments during the first year of his second presidential term.
On Christmas Eve, Trump mixed politics into his lighthearted exchange with children, phoning the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) as it monitored Santa Claus’ journey across the globe. “We want to make sure that Santa is being good. Santa’s a very good person,” he told kids in Oklahoma. “We want to make sure that he’s not infiltrated, that we’re not infiltrating into our country a bad Santa.”
Border security and the deportation of foreign nationals residing illegally in the US remain hallmark policies of Trump’s second term. These measures have sparked considerable debate, with critics contending that his administration is violating the law in its handling of expulsions.
