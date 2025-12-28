403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Stockholm protesters rally against Israel's continuing attacks on Gaza
(MENAFN) Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at Odenplan Square in Stockholm to protest Israel’s continued attacks on Gaza, despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10, 2025. Organized by multiple civil society groups, the protest featured banners reading “Children are being killed in Gaza,” “Schools and hospitals are being bombed,” and “End food shortages,” while many participants waved Palestinian flags and called for Sweden to stop arms sales to Israel.
Swedish activist Robin Nillson told Anadolu that protests would persist until a lasting peace is achieved. He criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies and highlighted the humanitarian toll of the ongoing conflict. “Despite a severe humanitarian crisis and mass deaths, we have yet to see concrete change,” Nillson said, adding that Netanyahu only agreed to the ceasefire under international pressure.
He also warned that “claims in some media outlets that the war could continue until the end of 2026 are frightening,” and pledged continued mass protests and civil disobedience if the situation does not improve.
Since October 2023, Israel genocide in Gaza have murdered over 71,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 171,200 others. Despite the ceasefire, living conditions in the enclave remain dire, as Israel has not fully met commitments to allow agreed quantities of food, medical aid, and mobile housing into Gaza.
Swedish activist Robin Nillson told Anadolu that protests would persist until a lasting peace is achieved. He criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies and highlighted the humanitarian toll of the ongoing conflict. “Despite a severe humanitarian crisis and mass deaths, we have yet to see concrete change,” Nillson said, adding that Netanyahu only agreed to the ceasefire under international pressure.
He also warned that “claims in some media outlets that the war could continue until the end of 2026 are frightening,” and pledged continued mass protests and civil disobedience if the situation does not improve.
Since October 2023, Israel genocide in Gaza have murdered over 71,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 171,200 others. Despite the ceasefire, living conditions in the enclave remain dire, as Israel has not fully met commitments to allow agreed quantities of food, medical aid, and mobile housing into Gaza.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment