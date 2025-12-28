Centre, 4 States Trying To 'Break' Aravalli Hills: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday claimed that the central government is trying to destroy the Aravalli mountains and that the court should review the new definition again. Pilot claimed that the government in the four states n which the Aravalli Hills range is situated, along with the central government, wants to break the Aravalli Hills.

'Four-Engine' Plan to Break Aravallis

"The central government and the governments of 4 states, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi, are putting all their strength together with their four engines to break the Aravali mountains.", he alleged.

Controversial 100-Meter Definition

He said the opposition is closely following the cause to save the hills after the new definition of the Aravalli range sparked controversy about the intent behind the new description. "We have taken up the cause that we will save it. The court should review the definition of 100 meters again," said Pilot.

Describing the situation further, he said that many mountains do not meet the 100-meter mark and claimed this will lead to illegal mining in the forest area. "Across the entire Aravali mountain range, there are 1.18 lakh such mountains that are less than 100 meters high. Only 1,048 mountains are more than 100 meters high. If you change the definition, the mining mafia will do more illegal mining", claimed the Congress leader.

Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Saturday took suo motu cognisance of concerns surrounding the definition of the Aravalli Range, amid mounting criticism from environmentalists and opposition parties over its potential impact on the fragile mountain ecosystem. A three-judge vacation bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant is scheduled to hear the matter on December 29.

The development comes after objections were raised to the Centre's newly notified definition of the Aravalli mountain range, which is based on a 100-metre height criterion.

Centre Issues Mining Ban

On December 24, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF & CC) had also issued directions to the States for a complete ban on the Grant of any New Mining Leases in the Aravallis. This prohibition applies uniformly across the entire Aravalli landscape and is intended to preserve the integrity of the range.

The directions are aimed at safeguarding the Aravallis as a continuous geological ridge extending from Gujarat to the National Capital Region and at stopping all unregulated mining activities. (ANI)

