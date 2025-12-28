403
Iran denounces Israel decision to recognize Somaliland
(MENAFN) Iran on Saturday strongly denounced Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, calling it a “flagrant violation of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei criticized the move as “malicious” and underscored the necessity of maintaining Somalia’s national unity and territorial integrity. He added that the recognition reflects Israel’s broader strategy “to destabilize countries in the region and exacerbate insecurity in the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa.”
Baghaei voiced support for the firm stance taken by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the African Union (AU) and urged the international community to take “decisive action” against what he described as an expansionist initiative by Israel.
Israel became the first nation to formally recognize Somaliland on Friday, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announcing that a joint declaration had been signed to establish full diplomatic relations “in the spirit of the Abraham Accords.”
The Somali government condemned the move as an “attack” on its sovereignty and reaffirmed that Somaliland remains an “inseparable” part of its territory. The decision has also been widely criticized by countries including Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Qatar.
