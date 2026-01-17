Dubai's RTA Expands Bridge Leading To DXB Terminal 1

To ease traffic going to and from Dubai International Airport (DXB), the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Saturday the opening of a bridge expansion leading to Terminal 1.

The project involved increasing the number of traffic lanes from three to four, raising the bridge's capacity from 4,200 vehicles per hour to 5,600 vehicles per hour, marking a 33 per cent improvement.

“The expansion has enhanced traffic flow to the airport terminal, reduced journey times, and improved the overall customer experience,” RTA noted, adding:“The implementation of this bridge expansion project forms part of (our) efforts to enhance the efficiency of the road network and improve connectivity between major corridors and key facilities.”

The project was first announced back in August last year. The RTA noted on Saturday the engineering solution used for the bridge expansion facilitated accelerated construction without the need for traffic diversions on Airport Street or the installation of temporary supports beneath the bridge.

RTA utilised steel box girders integrated with a composite concrete deck.

“The approach ensured uninterrupted traffic movement while upholding the highest safety standards throughout the construction phase,” RTA added.

The project, done in partnership with Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP), also included road pavement improvements, as well as upgrades to utility and supporting infrastructure services, and landscaping works. New street lighting systems were installed to enhance safety and improve visibility.