Moi Issues Safety Warning Against Indoor Use Of Fire And Charcoal

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has renewed its call for public vigilance, urging residents to avoid using firewood or charcoal for heating inside enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance public safety and prevent avoidable accidents.

The Ministry stressed that while traditional heating methods may seem effective during colder weather, using open fire or charcoal indoors poses serious health and safety risks. Such practices can lead to the release of carbon monoxide, a highly toxic gas that is colourless, odourless, and impossible to detect without specialized equipment.

In its awareness message on X platform, the MoI warned that carbon monoxide poisoning can occur without any visible signs. The danger is heightened in enclosed spaces such as rooms, tents, caravans, and closed majlis areas where ventilation is limited. The Ministry emphasised that avoiding the use of fire or charcoal indoors significantly reduces the risk of accidents, fires, and poisoning incidents.