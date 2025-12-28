403
Cambodia-Thailand Ceasefire Holds for Second Straight Day
(MENAFN) Tranquility persisted across the Cambodia-Thailand frontier for a second straight day Sunday after both nations enacted a ceasefire pact, Cambodian defense authorities confirmed.
During a press conference, Ministry of National Defense spokeswoman Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata reported frontline conditions have stabilized since Saturday midday when the truce became operational, state-controlled media disclosed.
The Thai military likewise verified hostilities had diminished, though modest troop activity was detected in select areas, a Thai media platform indicated.
The two Southeast Asian powers formalized a ceasefire accord Saturday, terminating nearly 20 days of combat that claimed dozens of lives and forced nearly 1 million residents to flee their homes along the contested boundary.
The agreement mandates an immediate cessation of all armed aggression involving any weaponry and prohibits unprovoked gunfire, military advances, or repositioning toward opposing forces.
Both parties consented to freeze current personnel deployments and prohibit troop reinforcements along the border zone to forestall additional violence.
Thailand also pledged to repatriate all 18 Cambodian soldiers held in detention since July, contingent upon 72 consecutive hours of maintained ceasefire.
Top diplomatic officials from both nations are scheduled to convene Monday during a trilateral summit facilitated by China in southwestern Yunnan province.
Approximately 99 fatalities occurred throughout the 20-day period since hostilities reignited December 8, one day after a border altercation wounded two Thai soldiers.
Combat operations claimed 26 Thai military personnel and one civilian. An additional 41 civilians perished from "collateral effects" during the border confrontations, Thai officials stated.
Cambodia's Interior Ministry reported 31 Cambodian civilians were killed.
Thailand and Cambodia maintain an enduring territorial disagreement that has repeatedly erupted into armed conflict, including July clashes that resulted in at least 48 deaths.
