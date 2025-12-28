403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Korea Reports Three More Bird Flu Cases
(MENAFN) South Korea confirmed three additional highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreaks at poultry facilities Wednesday, pushing this season's infection count to 21 farms, media reported.
The Central Disaster Management Headquarters identified infections at a chicken operation in Anseong—located approximately 65 kilometers (40.39 miles) south of Seoul—alongside two duck farms in southwestern Gochang county and the adjacent city of Naju.
According to the Central Disaster Management Headquarters, the infections were detected at a chicken farm in Anseong, about 65 kilometers (40.39 miles) south of Seoul, as well as at two duck farms, one in the southwestern county of Gochang and another in the nearby city of Naju.
Emergency response teams have quarantined the contaminated sites, commenced mass bird culling operations, and initiated outbreak investigations. Agricultural authorities simultaneously imposed temporary operational freezes on farms and vehicle movements throughout the affected zones.
Officials are preparing comprehensive inspections of duck facilities connected to the two compromised farms, with plans to survey every duck operation across North Jeolla province, where Gochang is situated.
The Agriculture Ministry will deploy personnel to Anseong and the western municipality of Cheonan, both designated as high-risk areas for potential virus transmission.
The Central Disaster Management Headquarters identified infections at a chicken operation in Anseong—located approximately 65 kilometers (40.39 miles) south of Seoul—alongside two duck farms in southwestern Gochang county and the adjacent city of Naju.
According to the Central Disaster Management Headquarters, the infections were detected at a chicken farm in Anseong, about 65 kilometers (40.39 miles) south of Seoul, as well as at two duck farms, one in the southwestern county of Gochang and another in the nearby city of Naju.
Emergency response teams have quarantined the contaminated sites, commenced mass bird culling operations, and initiated outbreak investigations. Agricultural authorities simultaneously imposed temporary operational freezes on farms and vehicle movements throughout the affected zones.
Officials are preparing comprehensive inspections of duck facilities connected to the two compromised farms, with plans to survey every duck operation across North Jeolla province, where Gochang is situated.
The Agriculture Ministry will deploy personnel to Anseong and the western municipality of Cheonan, both designated as high-risk areas for potential virus transmission.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment