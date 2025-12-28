403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gas Explosion Forces Shutdown of Major Freeway in Los Angeles
(MENAFN) Emergency crews mobilized Saturday after a gas line exploded in California's Castaic region northwest of Los Angeles, forcing authorities to close a critical state freeway and order residents to shelter indoors.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department received initial reports of the blast around 4:20 p.m. local time (0129GMT) near Ridge Route Road and Pine Crest Place, media reported.
Fire Captain Brian Kight confirmed that no injuries were reported.
Officials closed all lanes of the 5 Freeway—California's major north-south artery spanning the entire state—at 5:12 p.m. for an indefinite period, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Authorities issued a shelter-in-place directive at 5:40 p.m. covering much of Castaic, ordering residents to seal doors, windows, and vents while shutting down HVAC systems.
The gas utility isolated the damaged line on both sides by 6 p.m., though firefighters and a hazardous materials team remained at the scene addressing a persistent gas leak.
Investigators have not yet determined what triggered the explosion.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department received initial reports of the blast around 4:20 p.m. local time (0129GMT) near Ridge Route Road and Pine Crest Place, media reported.
Fire Captain Brian Kight confirmed that no injuries were reported.
Officials closed all lanes of the 5 Freeway—California's major north-south artery spanning the entire state—at 5:12 p.m. for an indefinite period, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Authorities issued a shelter-in-place directive at 5:40 p.m. covering much of Castaic, ordering residents to seal doors, windows, and vents while shutting down HVAC systems.
The gas utility isolated the damaged line on both sides by 6 p.m., though firefighters and a hazardous materials team remained at the scene addressing a persistent gas leak.
Investigators have not yet determined what triggered the explosion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment