Gas Explosion Forces Shutdown of Major Freeway in Los Angeles

2025-12-28 01:43:21
(MENAFN) Emergency crews mobilized Saturday after a gas line exploded in California's Castaic region northwest of Los Angeles, forcing authorities to close a critical state freeway and order residents to shelter indoors.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department received initial reports of the blast around 4:20 p.m. local time (0129GMT) near Ridge Route Road and Pine Crest Place, media reported.

Fire Captain Brian Kight confirmed that no injuries were reported.

Officials closed all lanes of the 5 Freeway—California's major north-south artery spanning the entire state—at 5:12 p.m. for an indefinite period, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities issued a shelter-in-place directive at 5:40 p.m. covering much of Castaic, ordering residents to seal doors, windows, and vents while shutting down HVAC systems.

The gas utility isolated the damaged line on both sides by 6 p.m., though firefighters and a hazardous materials team remained at the scene addressing a persistent gas leak.

Investigators have not yet determined what triggered the explosion.

