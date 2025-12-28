DMK, BJP Leaders Pay Tribute To Captain Vijayakanth On Death Anniversary

Leaders from DMK, BJP and other parties paid tribute to the DMDK founder Captain Vijayakanth on his second death anniversary in Chennai on Sunday. DMDK President Premalatha Vijayakanth paid her respects to her husband. Union Minister L. Murugan, Former Union Minister of State for Finance and Shipping and senior TN BJP leader Pon. Radhakrishnan was also present on the occasion.

Tributes Pour In

Paying tribute to the late DMDK founder Vijayakanth, Union Minister L Murugan said, "He always worked for the downtrodden. He always thought about others who worked with him... He was a role model to everyone... His legacy will continue."

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin also joined in to pay tribute to Vijayakanth.

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said that Vijayakanth always considered her as his sister, as she paid emotional tribute to him. "He would always call me his sister, Thangachi... In 2014, he intensified the victory of PM Modi. PM Modi Modiji was also very affectionate towards him... We are pleased to pay homage to him," she said.

Vijayakanth's Legacy

Vijayakanth died on December 28, 2023, due to COVID-19 and prolonged illness.

Film Career and Social Work

Vijayakanth has acted in more than 150 films and is known for action movies. As a Nadigar Sangam president, President Vijayakanth helped cinema artists.

Political Trajectory

Vijayakanth founded his party in 2005 called 'Desiya Murpoku Dravida Kazhgam'.

In the 2011 State Elections, Vijayakanth DMDK won 26 seats from 41 contested seats and became the principal opposition.

DMDK contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election in alliance with the NDA. The party secured 14 seats in that election.

However, the party fought the 2016 General election in alliance with the left-aligned People's Welfare Front alliance but performed poorly in the election, not winning even a single constituency and losing deposits in the majority of its seats.

