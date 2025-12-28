403
Stabbing Attack Injures Three Women in Paris Metro
(MENAFN) Three women suffered stab wounds Friday during a knife attack spanning multiple stations on Paris metro Line 3, according to French media.
An armed assailant wielded a blade and attacked three female passengers at separate stations along the route linking the Bagnolet and Levallois-Perret districts, media confirmed through a police source.
Emergency responders provided medical treatment at the locations where the attacks occurred, with all three victims sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities apprehended the suspect at his residence following the assaults. The individual, reportedly born in 2000 and of Malian heritage according to police records, is now in custody.
Investigators have dismissed terrorism as a potential motive, with law enforcement officials attributing the violence to an individual experiencing psychological distress or mental instability.
The incidents unfolded across Line 3, one of the capital's major transit routes serving eastern and northwestern suburbs. Security personnel responded swiftly to contain the situation and prevent additional attacks along the metro line.
French authorities continue examining the circumstances surrounding the stabbing spree as the investigation proceeds.
