Bitcoin Doesn't Require Gold Or Silver To Hit Breakthroughs

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin Continues Its Upward Trend Amid Rising Gold and Silver Prices

Despite recent fluctuations, Bitcoin is showing resilience and independence from traditional precious metals, with analysts highlighting that its trajectory does not require a decline in gold or silver to advance. Industry experts suggest Bitcoin 's future growth is driven by long-term narratives rather than short-term correlations.



Bitcoin's upward momentum is unlinked from gold and silver, challenging common perceptions about their price relationships.

Gold and silver recently reached historic levels, bolstered by geopolitical tensions and expectations of monetary easing.

Market sentiment diverges: gold exhibits greed, while cryptocurrencies reflect extreme fear, signaling different investor attitudes. Analysts anticipate a trend reversal in Bitcoin's momentum in 2026, with some expecting a decade-long bull run.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: None

Sentiment: Bullish

Price impact: Neutral. Bitcoin's resilience suggests strength, but recent declines indicate uncertainty in the near term.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold. The long-term narrative remains strong despite short-term volatility.

Market context: The current divergence between traditional assets and cryptocurrencies reflects shifting investor behaviors and macroeconomic factors shaping the broader market landscape.

Analysts Argue Bitcoin's Growth Is Independent of Gold and Silver

According to Glassnode lead analyst James Check, Bitcoin's recent upward movement does not depend on a pullback in gold and silver. Check emphasized that many Bitcoin enthusiasts fail to understand the true nature of these assets, which often operate on different dynamics. Echoing this sentiment, macroeconomist Lyn Alden pointed out in a recent YouTube podcast that the relationship between these assets is complex and not inherently competitive.

The Bitcoin-to-gold ratio currently stands at 19.29, reflecting Bitcoin's recent strength compared to gold. Alden explained that Bitcoin lagged last year while gold enjoyed significant gains, and this disparity contributed to the ratio's recent performance. Both gold and silver touched record highs last week-the former hitting $4,533 and the latter surpassing $77-driven by expectations of Federal Reserve easing, a weakening dollar, and geopolitical tensions, according to market strategists.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin has experienced a sharp correction, falling nearly 30% from its all-time high of $125,100 on October 5 to around $87,650. Market participants like Michael van de Poppe of MN Trading Capital suggest that as gold prices climb, Bitcoin often follows suit, hinting at a broader asset cycle.

Market Divergence and Future Outlook

Historically, gold and Bitcoin moved in tandem from late 2022 to late 2024. However, this year marks a shift, with gold rising approximately 60% and Bitcoin decreasing by about 7.2%. The divergence is reflected in market sentiment, where the Gold Fear & Greed Index shows a“Greed” score of 79, contrasting sharply with the“Extreme Fear” reading of 24 from the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Several industry leaders, including Matt Hougan of Bitwise and Samson Mow of Jan3, remain optimistic about Bitcoin's prospects, predicting a reversal and a potential decade-long bullish cycle. Hougan noted that 2024 could see positive gains for Bitcoin, while Mow speculates that a prolonged bull run may be on the horizon.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.