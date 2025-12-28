403
Twenty-One Countries Blast Israel Over Somaliland Move
(MENAFN) Twenty-one Arab, Islamic, and African governments issued a unified condemnation Friday of Israel's historic recognition of Somaliland, warning the unprecedented decision violates international law and destabilizes an already volatile region.
Qatar's Foreign Ministry released a joint declaration from foreign ministers across the three continents, characterizing Israel's move as a dangerous breach of established global norms that jeopardizes peace.
The coalition statement branded Israel's decision a "serious precedent" that threatens "international peace and security."
Expressing outrage, the nations condemned the move "in the strongest terms," saying it violates "the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, which explicitly stipulates the imperative of protecting the sovereignty of states and their territorial integrity, and reflects Israel's expansionist" stance.
Officials warned the recognition demonstrates Israel's "full and blatant disregard to international law," cautioning about its potential "serious repercussions ... on peace and security in the Horn of Africa, the Red Sea."
The countries pledged unwavering backing for Somalia's territorial claims, declaring their "unequivocal rejection of any measures that undermine the unity of Somalia, its territorial integrity or its sovereignty over its entire territory."
In a pointed reference to Palestinian displacement concerns, the statement fully rejected "any potential link between such measure and any attempts to forcibly expel the Palestinian people out of their land, which is unequivocally rejected in any form as a matter of principle."
Israel became the first country worldwide Friday to grant Somaliland sovereign recognition—a decision that immediately triggered diplomatic protests from numerous African and Middle Eastern governments, including Türkiye, which joined Saturday's Qatar-coordinated statement.
Since proclaiming independence from Somalia in 1991, Somaliland has operated with complete autonomy across administrative, political, and security domains. Yet the region has remained in international limbo for over three decades, functioning as a de facto state without formal diplomatic recognition until Israel's announcement.
Mogadishu maintains an absolute position: Somaliland constitutes an indivisible part of Somalia. The central government treats any direct diplomatic engagement with the region as an assault on national sovereignty and territorial unity, despite exercising no effective control over the area.
