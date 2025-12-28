403
Poland’s PM Slams Russia’s Kyiv Assault
(MENAFN) Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk sharply condemned Russia's most recent missile and drone barrage against Kyiv on Saturday, declaring it contradicted diplomatic expectations and reinforcing the urgency for enhanced regional defenses.
"Contrary to President Trump's expectations and despite Volodymyr Zelenskyy's willingness to make concessions, Russia has once again brutally attacked residential areas of Kyiv," Tusk said on US social media company X, hours after Saturday's bombardment that Ukrainian officials said killed at least two civilians.
The assault—combining missiles and drones—targeted energy facilities and residential buildings in the Ukrainian capital, despite Ukrainian air defenses reporting the interception of more than 500 airborne targets.
The strike underscores Russia's sustained offensive escalation and arrives as Poland advances a major defensive operation to strengthen its eastern frontier.
On Saturday, Polish Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk told media that Warsaw would build a new anti-drone fortification system along its eastern border in response to Russia's attacks.
The initiative, forming part of a broader €2 billion (over $2.3 billion) investment, will include drone-jamming technologies, machine guns, and missiles, designed to counter unmanned aerial threats and secure stretches of border with Belarus and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.
The anti-drone system is expected to begin operations within six months, with full completion targeted within two years. The investment is planned to be financed largely through the EU's new SAFE defense program and Poland's national budget.
Poland's border fortification drive builds on the long-term "Eastern Shield" defense initiative and emerges amid escalating concerns over hybrid threats and spillover consequences from the continuing war in Ukraine. Earlier incidents this year saw Russian drones briefly enter Polish airspace, prompting Polish and NATO fighter jets to respond.
