6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan
(MENAFN) A powerful magnitude 6.6 earthquake jolted eastern Taiwan late Saturday at 11:05 p.m. (1505GMT), triggering intense tremors that reverberated across the entire island.
US Geological Survey (USGS) data indicated the seismic event originated at a depth between 67-72.8 kilometers (41-45 miles), generating substantial ground motion throughout northern and eastern territories.
The Central Weather Administration documented varying intensity levels, with communities closest to the epicenter—located offshore from Yilan county—experiencing the most severe shaking.
Chen Ta-yi, a senior official at the Central Weather Administration's Earthquake Monitoring Center, said the agency measured the quake to be of 7.0 magnitude and was among the strongest to strike Taiwan in recent decades.
He said authorities could not rule out aftershocks of magnitude 5.5 or higher within the next week, with northern Taiwan the most likely area to be affected.
Initial assessments revealed no significant fatalities, though officials advised citizens to maintain safety protocols as seismic activity persisted.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. confirmed it evacuated a small number of facilities after the quake reached its evacuation threshold criteria, as a precautionary safety measure.
Ceiling sections at Taipei's Taoyuan International Airport collapsed, a news agency reported, while social media users throughout Taiwan documented minor structural damage to homes.
Media confirmed power outages in Yilan's Nan'ao Township, while authorities were assessing infrastructure and aftershock risks.
The Nuclear Safety Commission said it conducted inspections following the quake and confirmed that Nuclear Power Plants No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 were operating normally, with no abnormalities detected.
Transportation networks faced disruption, with Kaohsiung Rapid Transit and light rail systems temporarily halted. Taipei Metro trains received orders to proceed at diminished velocities during safety inspections.
Taipei police received two reports of people trapped due to the earthquake, with the fire department dispatching personnel to assist the affected residents.
Taiwan sits within the "Pacific Ring of Fire" earthquake and volcanic belt. More than 2,300 people lost their lives in the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that took place in 1999.
