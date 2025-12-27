403
Artemiev Stuns World No 1 At Rapids
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Vladislav Artemiev (right) defeated World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen Saturday to move joint top of the standings with Hans Niemann at the FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship after day two at the Sports and Events Complex of Qatar University in Doha. Both Grandmasters are on 7.5 points from nine games, with four rounds remaining Sunday before the champion is decided.Vladislav Artemiev Magnus Carlsen FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship
