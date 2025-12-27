Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Artemiev Stuns World No 1 At Rapids


2025-12-27 11:01:23
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Vladislav Artemiev (right) defeated World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen Saturday to move joint top of the standings with Hans Niemann at the FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship after day two at the Sports and Events Complex of Qatar University in Doha. Both Grandmasters are on 7.5 points from nine games, with four rounds remaining Sunday before the champion is decided.

Gulf Times

