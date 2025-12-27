Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
How The Muslim World Lost Its Scientific Edge

2025-12-27 03:13:17
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo

By Tawheed Parvaiz Bhat

There was a time when the Muslim world stood at the centre of global knowledge.

Between the 8th and 14th centuries, cities like Baghdad, Cordoba and Cairo shaped the intellectual direction of humanity. Science, philosophy, medicine, astronomy and mathematics flourished together.

This period, often called the Golden Age of Islam, was the result of a culture that valued reason, inquiry and learning as acts of faith.

At a time when much of Europe struggled with intellectual stagnation, Muslim scholars were translating, testing and expanding knowledge from Greek, Persian, Indian and Roman sources. Institutions like the Bayt al Hikmah, the House of Wisdom in Baghdad, became magnets for thinkers from across the world. Knowledge was questioned, refined and pushed forward.

Kashmir Observer

