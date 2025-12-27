We Want Peace, While Putin Is Man Of War - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this on Saturday during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Halifax.

"This really shows that Putin doesn't want peace, and we want peace. He is a man of war, but he is afraid to speak about it publicly. But we see these steps," he said.

He emphasized that another Russian attack is a direct response by Moscow to Ukraine's peace initiatives and demonstrates Putin's unwillingness to end the war.

"This attack is again Russia's answer to our peace efforts. And this really shows that Putin doesn't want peace," Zelensky stressed.

He underlined that Ukraine strives for peace, while the Russian leadership continues to choose war.

"We need to stop this war in any way. And we need two things: pressure on Russia and sufficient strong support for Ukraine," Zelensky said.

He added that despite some positive developments in diplomacy in recent times, Ukraine cannot reduce its level of defense capability.

"Last weeks we had good steps in diplomacy, but we can't live in the illusion that it gives us possibility to have less defense with Russia. It does not work," he emphasized.

Zelensky thanked the Prime Minister of Canada for the meeting, noting that a phone conversation with European partners would take place soon.

"Tomorrow, I will have, I hope, a very important and very constructive meeting with President Trump," he said.

As Ukrinform reported, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the allocation of additional economic assistance to Ukraine, stressing that under the leadership of President Volodymyr Zelensky conditions have been created to achieve a just and lasting peace, but this requires readiness on the part of Russia.

Zelensky arrived in Canada on Saturday on his way to the United States, where his meeting with President Donald Trump is scheduled to take place on Sunday.