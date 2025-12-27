Banks In Egypt Record Net Profits Of EGP 433.8Bn In Q3 2025

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Banks operating in the Egyptian market recorded net profits of EGP 433.772bn in the third quarter of 2025, up from EGP 274.938bn in the second quarter, according to data released by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

In its latest report, the CBE said net interest income at banks reached EGP 766.842bn, while net operating income rose to around EGP 1.022trn. Total expenses amounted to approximately EGP 588.960bn.

The Central Bank noted that the ten largest banks accounted for around 78.7% of total banking sector profits, recording approximately EGP 341.421bn. Meanwhile, the five largest banks captured about 66.4% of sector profits, totalling EGP 288.2bn.

In September 2025, net interest income at the ten largest banks reached around EGP 590.878bn, while net operating income stood at EGP 814.564bn. Total expenses for this group amounted to EGP 473.143bn.

For the five largest banks, net interest income reached approximately EGP 497.275bn, with net operating income of around EGP 705.852bn and total expenses of about EGP 417.666bn.

The CBE said the return on average equity (ROAE) for banks operating in the domestic market stood at 39% in September, unchanged from both June and March. The return on average assets (ROAA) reached 2.6%, while the net interest margin stood at 5.8%.

Among the ten largest banks, the return on average equity recorded 39.1%, with return on average assets at 2.5% and a net interest margin of 5.7%.

For the five largest banks, the return on average equity reached 37.6%, while the return on average assets stood at 2.3% and the net interest margin at 5.4%.