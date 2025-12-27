Jordan, Arab, Islamic Countries Reject Israel's Recognition Of Somaliland

p-AMMAN - Jordan, Arab and Islamic have issued a joint statement, expressing their“uniquivocal” rejection of Israel's recognition of the“Somaliland” region of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The statement, a copy of which was sent to The Jordan Times, was signed by the foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Algeria, the Union of the Comoros, Djibouti, Gambia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, the Maldives, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Turkey, Yemen, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

The foreign ministers said that Israel's recognition of the“Somaliland” region of Somalia on December 26, 2025 poses“serious repercussions on peace and security in the Horn of Africa, the Red Sea.

They also cited the“unprecedented measure” serious effects on international peace and security as a whole, saying the move“reflects Israel's full and blatant disregard to international law.”

Condemning“in the strongest terms of such recognition,” the foreign ministers also said that the Israeli move“constitutes a grave violation of the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, which explicitly stipulates the imperative of protecting the sovereignty of states and their territorial integrity, and reflects Israel's expansionist.”

They also expressed“full support of the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and the unequivocal rejection of any measures that undermine the unity of Somalia, its territorial integrity or its sovereignty over its entire territory.”

“The recognition of parts of states constitutes a serious precedent and threatens international peace and security, and violates the cardinal principles of international law and the United Nations Charter,” the statement said.

They also underlined their“full rejection of any potential link between such measure and any attempts to forcibly expel the Palestinian people out of their land, which is unequivocally rejected in any form as a matter of principle.”