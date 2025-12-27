403
African Union reaffirms backing for Somalia
(MENAFN) The African Union has reiterated its rejection of any efforts to grant international recognition to Somalia’s self-declared Somaliland region, stressing its continued support for Somalia’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, according to official statements released Friday.
In its statement, the AU said the chairperson of its commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, “unequivocally reaffirms” the organization’s long-standing position on “respect for the intangibility of borders inherited at independence.”
The statement further noted that Youssouf “firmly rejects any initiative or action aimed at recognizing Somaliland as an independent entity, recalling that Somaliland remains an integral part of the Federal Republic of Somalia.”
Warning of broader consequences, the AU cautioned that “Any attempt to undermine the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia runs counter to the fundamental principles of the African Union and risks setting a dangerous precedent with far-reaching implications for peace and stability across the continent.”
The bloc also underlined its “unwavering commitment to the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia, as well as its full support for the efforts of the Somali authorities to consolidate peace, strengthen State institutions, and advance inclusive governance.”
The AU’s statement followed Israel’s decision on Friday to recognize Somaliland as a sovereign state, marking the first such move by any country.
Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but has never obtained formal international recognition. Despite operating for decades as a de facto separate political, administrative, and security entity, the region remains outside Somalia’s effective central control, while its leadership has failed to secure global acceptance of statehood.
The Somali government continues to reject Somaliland’s independence claim, insisting the region is an inseparable part of its national territory and viewing any direct engagement with Somaliland as a violation of Somalia’s sovereignty and unity.
