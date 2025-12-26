NYE 2026: RTA May Close Dubai Mall Metro Station Early Some Pedestrian Bridges To Be Closed

Dubai authorities have announced a comprehensive traffic management and public transport operational plan for the New Year's Eve celebrations around Burj Khalifa, as hundreds of thousands of residents and visitors are expected to gather in Downtown Dubai to ring in 2026.

The annual celebrations, centred around the world's tallest building, are among the largest New Year's Eve events globally, drawing crowds for the fireworks and light show. To manage the influx and ensure public safety, major roads leading to the Burj Khalifa area will be closed in phases starting from 4pm on Wednesday December 31, 2025, with restrictions remaining in place until the early hours of January 1, 2026.

Authorities have strongly encouraged the public to use public transport and avoid driving into Downtown Dubai.

Metro station closure, extended operations

The Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station will be closed to entry from 5pm onwards, or earlier if the station reaches its maximum passenger capacity. Commuters heading to the celebrations are advised to use nearby stations and walk to the venue where possible. The stations immediately before and after Dubai Mall metro station are Financial Centre and Business Bay metro stations respectively.

To accommodate the expected surge in public transportation demand, the RTA will operate the Red and Green Metro lines continuously for 43 hours, commencing at 5am on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, until 11.59pm on Thursday, January 1, 2026.

Dubai Tram Service: The tram service will also operate continuously from 6am on Wednesday, December 31, through 1am on Friday, January 2, 2026 with a total of 43 hours of uninterrupted service.

Recommended metro stations with parking facilities

For those utilising public transportation, the following metro stations offer adequate parking facilities:



Centrepoint Station

e& Station

National Paints Station (Jebel Ali) Jumeirah Golf Estates Station

Passengers are advised to verify their Nol card balance before commencing their journey.

Pedestrian bridge and elevator closures

All pedestrian bridges and elevators spanning Dubai Creek will be closed from 4pm onwards to facilitate traffic flow and ensure public safety during the celebrations.

This move includes three bridges:

This bridge connects the mainland to the island of Creek Beach. It features a unique design and a double-deck structure, with a 222m upper deck and a lower deck of 154m. The bridge offers views of the downtown skyline and the canal.First inaugurated in 2022, this bridge features dedicated pedestrian and cycling tracks, connecting Al Shindagha on the Bur Dubai side to Al Ras in Deira.An older, popular underwater walkway connecting Deira and Bur Dubai.