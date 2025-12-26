BJP's Landmark Moment In Kerala-VV Rajesh Elected As Mayor Of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation
Meanwhile, UDF's KS Sabarinathan got 17 votes, LDF's RP Shivaji 29.
Speaking to ANI, Rajesh termed his election a historic moment that he said could reshape Kerala's political landscape.
“This is a historic moment, and I think this moment will change the political situation of Kerala... I think that the political change of Thiruvananthapuram will change the entire political situation in Kerala,” Rajesh said.
He assured that his administration would focus on inclusive development, work collectively with all stakeholders and ensure equal attention to all 101 wards. Rajesh added that Thiruvananthapuram would be developed into one of the country's leading cities.
