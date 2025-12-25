403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saree Festival At Exclusive Handloom Expo Showcases India's Handloom Heritage
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 24 December 2025, Delhi: Exclusive Handloom Expo - Saree Festival, organised by the National Handloom Development Corporation (NHDC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Textiles, is ongoing at Handloom Haat, Janpath, New Delhi. The exhibition will remain open to the public from 20 December 2025 to 02 January 2026 between 11:00 AM and 8:00 PM daily.
This year, the event features 90 participants from across the country. Of these, 72 stalls showcase a wide range of handloom products, mainly sarees, but also includes salwar suits, dupattas, stoles, bedsheets, and dress materials, while 18 are for handicraft items.
The initiative aims to promote India's rich handloom heritage, provide market opportunities to weavers and artisans, and strengthen the traditional crafts sector. NHDC continues to focus on supporting livelihoods in the handloom sector and ensuring the preservation of India's cultural and textile traditions.
This year, the event features 90 participants from across the country. Of these, 72 stalls showcase a wide range of handloom products, mainly sarees, but also includes salwar suits, dupattas, stoles, bedsheets, and dress materials, while 18 are for handicraft items.
The initiative aims to promote India's rich handloom heritage, provide market opportunities to weavers and artisans, and strengthen the traditional crafts sector. NHDC continues to focus on supporting livelihoods in the handloom sector and ensuring the preservation of India's cultural and textile traditions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Zest Equity Secures ADGM Financial Services Permission, Expanding Its Global Private-Market Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment