'Commendable Effort': PM Modi Praises Release Of Constitution In Santhali Language

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised the release of the Constitution of India in the Santhali language, calling it a“commendable effort” that would strengthen constitutional awareness and democratic participation among tribal communities.

Replying to a post by President Droupadi Murmu on X, the Prime Minister said,“A commendable effort! The Constitution in Santhali language will help deepen constitutional awareness and democratic participation. India is very proud of the Santhali culture and the contribution of Santhali people to national progress.”

The Prime Minister's remarks followed the President's release of the Constitution of India in the Santhali language, written in the Ol Chiki script, at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Addressing the gathering on Thursday, the President described the occasion as a matter of pride and joy for the Santhali people and expressed hope that the initiative would enable them to read and understand the Constitution in their own language.

President Murmu said the availability of the Constitution in Santhali would empower tribal communities by making the rights, duties and values enshrined in the document more accessible. She noted that this year marks the centenary of the Ol Chiki script and appreciated the Union Ministry of Law and Justice and its team for bringing out the Santhali version of the Constitution during this milestone year.

“It is a matter of pride and joy for all the Santhali people that the Constitution of India is now available in the Santhali language, written in the Ol Chiki script,” the President said, adding that access to the Constitution in one's mother tongue strengthens democratic participation and constitutional understanding.

Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal were among the dignitaries present at the event.

The Santhali language was included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution through the 92nd Constitutional Amendment Act, 2003. It is one of India's most ancient living languages and is spoken by a significant tribal population across Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar.

Speaking in the regional language, President Murmu said she was delighted to release the Constitution of India in Santhali and described the publication as a source of immense happiness for the entire Santhali community.

She reiterated that making the Constitution available in indigenous languages helps bridge the gap between citizens and the nation's democratic framework, ensuring wider participation and inclusivity.