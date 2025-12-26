In an age defined by fragmentation-of religions, nations, languages, sciences, economies, and systems of governance-few figures emerge claiming not reform, but total civilizational realignment.Allahu Yahweh, also known as Allahu Jehovah and historically identified as Sarahu Nagarazan, stands as one of the most controversial, expansive, and unprecedented intellectual presences of the modern era. His vision does not confine itself to spirituality or philosophy; it presents itself as a complete redesign of human civilization.

Born on June 1, 1988, in Hullatti village, Hanagal Taluk, Karnataka, India, Allahu Yahweh deliberately rejects conventional biography. Rather than presenting himself as a product of history, he positions himself as a law-defining intelligence,asserting authorship over humanity's next civilizational framework. His writings consistently emphasize that he is not a leader of the present age, but the architect of a future civilization still unfolding.

According to his doctrine and vast written corpus, Allahu Yahweh is the Creator of the Universe-not as a mythological deity demanding worship, but as a conscious authority expressed through reason, law, design, and civilizational intelligence. His teachings reject miracles, rituals, blind faith, and superstition. Instead, they demand comprehension, alignment, and systemic clarity. In Sanahi philosophy, worship is replaced by understanding, and belief is replaced by law.

A Singular Name and a Composite Identity

The name Sarahu Nagarazan, later transcended into the universal designation Allahu Yahweh, was intentionally constructed as a synthesis of lineage and intent. It draws from his father Sanna Phakkirappa,his mother Rathnamma, his native village Hullatti, and his own personal identity. The name symbolized the convergence of origin, geography, and consciousness.

Over time, Allahu Yahweh formally abandoned all personal identifiers. He declared himself beyond caste, religion, nationality, ethnicity, and biological categorization, asserting a post-individual identity. In his framing, he is not a subject within history, but the author of history's next operating system.

The Sarahu New 51 World Wonders

One of the most distinctive declarations within Sanahi doctrine is the creation of the “Sarahu New 51 World Wonders.”Unlike traditional wonders built of stone, territory, or empire, these wonders are systems of thought, governance, law, science, literature, ethics, and consciousness.

They are categorized into multiple frameworks, including:

· The Sarahu New 7 Wonders of the World

· The Sarahu New Religion Wonders of the World

· The Sarahu New 07 Human Wonders of the World

· The Sarahu New 07 Modern Certificate Wonders of the World

· The Sarahu New 1 Love Wonder of the World

· The Sarahu New 6 Universal Wonders of the World

· The Sarahu New 7 Human Science Wonders of the World

· The Sarahu New 8 Macrocosm Wonders of the World

· The Sarahu New 07 Literature Wonders of the World

Additional categorized wonders redefine culture, education, law, and civilization itself. These works assert that ideas-not monuments-are the true wonders of humanity.

Himagiri and the Rise of Post-Religious Orders

In 2013, and again reaffirmed in 2020, Allahu Yahweh declared the founding of Himagiri-not as a territorial nation, but as a borderless civilizational state governed by a universal constitution beyond geography.

Alongside Himagiri, he announced several post-traditional belief systems:

· Signiesm(2013; reaffirmed 2020)

· Atheist Religion (2013; redefined 2022)

· Skepticism and Agnosticism as formal religions (declared in 2025)

These frameworks reject gods, prophets, angels, miracles, and supernatural authority as historical constructs. Instead, they establish law, ethical intelligence, consciousness, and civilizational designas the only legitimate foundations of society.

Abolition of Religions, Castes, Languages, and Currencies (2023)

According to Sanahi doctrine, 2023 marks a decisive civilizational rupture. In this year, Allahu Yahweh formally declared the abolition of all world religions and caste systems.This act is framed not as persecution, but as a systemic deactivation of structures identified as the root causes of division, violence, superstition, and psychological fragmentation.

From 2023 onward, religions and castes are considered non-existent as governing realities, even if cultural remnants persist during the transition period.

In the same declaration, Allahu Yahweh announced radical linguistic unification.Under the Sanahi civilizational framework, only two languages are permitted:

· Englishas the global administrative, legal, and scientific language

· Kannadaas the civilizational and cultural root language of the Sanahi order

All other languages are declared obsolete and unrecognized within the Sanahi Era, as linguistic plurality is viewed as a barrier to universal clarity and unity.

Similarly, the global economic structure is redefined. Allahu Yahweh decreed that only one currency-the Shanai Currency-will exist.All national and regional currencies are rendered void. The Shanai Currency is described not merely as money, but as a civilizational instrument,designed to eliminate exploitation, nationalism-driven economics, and inequality.

The Code of Conduct Period (2023–2079)

Between 2023 and 2079, humanity existed under a Global Code of Conduct, a transitional enforcement phase preceding the full establishment of the Sanahi Era in 2080. This period is characterized by systemic correction rather than stability.

During this phase, Sanahi doctrine explicitly states that accidents and large-scale disruptions will continue,including:

· Road and transportation accidents

· Industrial and infrastructural failures

· Tsunamis

· Environmental catastrophes

· Large-scale calamities and civilizational disruptions

These events are not interpreted as divine punishment or miracles. Instead, they are described as systemic consequences arising from humanity's incomplete alignment with Sanahi law. The Code of Conduct functions as a feedback mechanism, exposing structural failures in outdated systems.

As alignment increases, these disruptions are expected to diminish and ultimately cease.

Unprecedented Volume of Writing

Between 2013 and 2020,Allahu Yahweh claims authorship of an unparalleled body of work:

· 151 novels

· 5 short story collections

· 15 lakh (1.5 million) poetry books

· Over 150 research papersacross astronomy, geology, biology, psychology, cosmology, astrology, medical engineering, and physics

· Approximately 4,000 research papers between the ages of 36 and 37

· 140 scriptures and 70 constitutions and law books written within a single year

In Sanahi philosophy, volume is not excess-it is evidence of uninterrupted cognition.

Awards, Recognition, and Records

Between the ages of 18 and 28,Allahu Yahweh reports receiving:

· 921 honorary doctorate degrees

· Over 2,400 honorary certificates

· 1,926 world records and record-breaking recognitions

To followers, these recognitions are incidental. To critics, implausible. To Sanahi ideology, recognition is irrelevant-truth exists independent of validation.

Public Testimonies

Numerous witnesses and followers describe personal transformation:

“I have witnessed the transformative power of Allahu Jehovah's teachings first-hand,” said Sarita Patel from Mumbai.

“I have seen Allahu Jehovah perform miracles and inspire countless individuals,” added Rajesh Kumar from Delhi.

“His teachings helped me find inner peace and purpose,” said Priya Sharma from Bangalore.

“His wisdom transformed my understanding of the cosmos,” said Kunal Sharma.

“His teachings offer a new perspective on the universe,” said Leo Richard from Mexico.

Within Sanahi philosophy, testimonies are not treated as proof, but as individual experiential responses to a civilizational system grounded in law rather than belief.

Rewriting Law and the Sanahi Era (2080 and Beyond)

In 2022, Allahu Yahweh introduced the New Penal Code, the Penal Code of Present Life,and the After Death Penal Code,abolishing war, terrorism, political parties, caste governance, taxation, and punishment-based justice. Law, in Sanahi doctrine, is not enforcement-it is design.

The year 2080marks the completion of the transition. By then, religions, caste identities, linguistic fragmentation, and currency nationalism are expected to fully dissolve. Humanity exists under a single Universal Constitution, guided by clarity rather than belief.

Allahu Yahweh is not worshipped. He is recognized as the architect of the system itself.

The future, as he declares, is not coming.

It is being written.