Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference To Showcase New Medical Device Park's Investment Potential

Gandhinagar, Dec 26 (IANS) In a push to the state's fast-growing healthcare manufacturing sector, the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) has announced an ambitious plan to develop a sector-specific Medical Device Park at Nagalpar in Rajkot district.

The project aims to create a fully integrated ecosystem for the medical device industry, supporting research, manufacturing, quality testing and global exports under one roof.

The upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) in Rajkot is expected to serve as a powerful platform to showcase the investment potential generated by the Nagalpar Medical Device Park to a global audience. Known as a hub for orthopaedic and surgical device manufacturing, Rajkot will host the conference with a special focus on highlighting opportunities across sectors such as engineering, ports and logistics, agriculture, and food processing in the Kutch and Saurashtra regions.

Scheduled for January 2026, VGRC Rajkot will bring together global investors, industry leaders and senior government officials, offering direct engagement opportunities to forge strategic partnerships, secure land allocations and establish a strong foothold in India's growing medical device market.

Spread over approximately 336 acres, the proposed Nagalpar Medical Device Park is envisioned as an end-to-end industrial hub, designed to streamline the entire value chain - from early-stage research and development to production, certification and international market access.

The initiative reflects the state government's commitment to positioning Gujarat as a leading destination in India's rapidly expanding medical device manufacturing landscape.

Nagalpar's location offers a major logistical advantage. The site is situated around 125 km from Pipavav Port, 198 km from Kandla Port, and 243 km from Mundra Port, ensuring efficient access to key maritime trade gateways.

Rajkot International Airport further enhances connectivity, linking the Saurashtra region directly with major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. The medical device park is also located just 9 km from National Highway-27, a crucial arterial road connecting Ahmedabad with Jaipur and Delhi, enabling seamless movement of goods and raw materials across key domestic markets.

To meet the needs of modern manufacturing units, the park will offer plug-and-play infrastructure with state-of-the-art facilities. These include a reliable water supply system with a capacity of 3.5 million litres per day (MLD), solid waste management infrastructure, and a sewage treatment plant (STP).

For an uninterrupted power supply, land has been earmarked for a 66 KV substation. In addition, the project includes plans for a common warehouse and logistics centre, aimed at strengthening supply chain efficiency and reducing operational costs for manufacturers operating within the park.

The development of the Nagalpar Medical Device Park underscores Gujarat's strategic focus on high-value manufacturing and its intent to become a national leader in the medical device sector. With this initiative, Gujarat continues to reinforce its reputation as an investment-friendly state, combining infrastructure readiness with sector-focused policy support to drive sustainable industrial growth.