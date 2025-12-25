Zelensky Holds Talks With Witkoff And Kushner: Ideas Emerging That Could Work For Lasting Peace

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky announced this on Facebook.

"Today we had a very good conversation with President Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. I thank them for the constructive approach, the intensive work, and the kind words and Christmas greetings to the Ukrainian people. We are truly working 24/7 to bring closer the end of this brutal Russian war against Ukraine and to ensure that all documents and steps are realistic, effective, and reliable," Zelensky said.

The parties discussed some important details of the work.

"There are good ideas that can work toward a shared outcome and the lasting peace. Real security, real recovery, and real peace are what all of us need – Ukraine, the United States, Europe, and every partner who helps us. I hope that today's Christmas understandings and the ideas we discussed will prove useful," Zelensky emphasized.

The conversation was attended by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, Chief of the General Staff Andriy Gnativ, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Brusylo, and Advisor to the Cabinet of the President of Ukraine Oleksandr Bevz. According to the President, the entire diplomatic team is doing its utmost.

Over 30% of Ukrainians would vote forin presidential election

"We agreed that Rustem will speak again today with Steve and Jared. We believe this is the right approach – not to lose a single day or a single opportunity that can bring the result closer. May today's conversation become another step toward peace. I also asked the guys to pass along our Christmas greetings to Donald Trump and the entire Trump family. Thank you!" Zelensky emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 23, Zelensky heard a detailed report from Umerov and Gnatov on the results of their meetings with representatives of US President Donald Trump – several draft documents have been prepared.

Photo: OP