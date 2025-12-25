Tickets Go On Sale For H H The Father Amir Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Doha Equestrian Tour Organising Committee has announced that tickets are now on sale for the H H The Father Amir Cup, with the opening leg set to take place at the Longines Arena at Al Shaqab from January 2 to 4.

The prestigious event will bring together more than 240 elite riders competing for a total prize purse exceeding €3.3m, promising top-level competition and thrilling performances.

Tickets are available to the public via the Road to Qatar platform, with general admission starting at QR50. Fans can also elevate their experience through a range of premium hospitality options, including VIP Tent and VIP Lounge packages, which offer exclusive VIP access, premium seating, valet parking, refreshments, and a daily riders' menu.

Commenting on the announcement, Abdullah Al-Qashouti, Director of Marketing and Communications at the Championship, said equestrian fans in Qatar and across the region can look forward to a world-class sporting spectacle, featuring a select group of the world's most prominent international riders, ensuring highly competitive and exciting rounds.

He added that the organising committee has curated a variety of entertainment and accompanying activities to cater to all audiences, creating an integrated experience that blends sport and entertainment, while showcasing the global stature of the championship and Qatar's renowned hospitality.