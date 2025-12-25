Dhanarak Asset Development Unveils Thailand's First Green Government City At Government Complex Bangkok

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 December 2025 – Dhanarak Asset Development Co., Ltd. (DAD), the state-owned enterprise responsible for managing Thailand's Government Complex, has announced the successful transformation of the site into a pioneering green and walkable urban prototype, positioning it as a model for sustainable government-led city development.

City of Green Lifestyles by Dr. Nalikatibhag Sangsnit

Under the leadership of Dr. Nalikatibhag Sangsnit, President of DAD, the multi-year redevelopment program reimagines state-owned land, one that treats public land not as a bureaucratic perimeter, but as shared civic infrastructure that prioritizes people, health, and nature.

Dr. Nalikatibhag Sangsnit, DAD's President

“For decades, government districts in Thailand were designed to manage paperwork, not people,” Nalikatibhag said.“We wanted to reverse that logic. A city, especially a city owned by the state, must first work for human life: how people walk, how they rest, how they breathe, and how they coexist with nature in their daily routines.”

Before-and-after comparison of Government Complex Bangkok after its green redevelopment

From Bureaucratic Grey to Green Living

The centrepiece of the initiative is the newly opened 5.1-rai landscaped connector between Buildings B and C, a site that once functioned primarily as a traffic corridor and noise buffer. The area has been transformed into a pedestrian-friendly green passage linking offices, transit access points and communal spaces within the Government Complex.

Designed as urban infrastructure, a climate buffer reduces heat, improves water absorption and supports daily movement across the site. It also opens previously restricted government land to wider public use, blurring the boundary between administrative space and the city around it.

The project aligns with Thailand's broader sustainability frameworks, including environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles and the government's bio-circular-green (BCG) economic model. Design features focus on expanding tree canopy, increasing permeable surfaces and creating flexible areas that can support exercise, informal gatherings and community activity.

A Scalable Blueprint for State-Led Urban Transformation

Over the past six years, DAD has increased green spaces within the Government Complex by more than 47 rai, and when combined with adjacent landscaped zones, the total reaches over 138 rai, creating one of northern Bangkok's largest continuous public green areas.

Nalikatibhag describes the City of Green Lifestyles concept not as a one-off redevelopment, but as a template for future public-sector land use, particularly in rapidly urbanising Asian cities where governments remain among the largest landowners.

“This is about proving that sustainability is not an added cost or a branding exercise,” he said.“When green infrastructure is designed as part of the system, when it improves health, reduces stress, lowers energy demand and invites public use, it becomes economically rational and socially inevitable. The role of the state is not only to regulate cities, but to set an example of how cities should be lived in.”

Global Recognition for Innovation

DAD's sustainability efforts have earned international acclaim. In 2025, the company became the only public-sector organisation to win the Asia-level International Innovation Awards for two consecutive years, recognising its Government Complex Smart City initiative and the GCC Super Application, a digital platform integrating transport, navigation, and public services within the complex.

The awards, selected from more than 160 entries across 30 countries, underscore Thailand's growing leadership in sustainable and technology-driven public sector transformation.

Redefining the Role of the State in City-Making



Unlike large-scale urban megaprojects, the Government Complex Bangkok initiative relies on system-based, incremental transformation, repurposing existing assets instead of acquiring new land. Urban policy analysts note that this approach provides a scalable blueprint for other governments managing extensive real estate portfolios.

“A government city should not feel separate from everyday life,” Dr. Nalikatibhag said.“If public space eases the intensity of daily life, improves health and restores a sense of balance between people and nature, then governance itself becomes more humane.”