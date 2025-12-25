MOEHE Organizes Crisis Management Simulation Exercise

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education, MOEHE, represented by the Planning, Policies, and Innovation Department, organized a crisis management simulation exercise with the participation of approximately 140 officials and staffers at the ministry. This exercise aimed to enhance institutional preparedness and improve coordination and effective response to potential crises and risks.

In a statement issued today, the ministry explained that the exercise aimed to test the efficiency of coordination and decision-making mechanisms, strengthen integration among relevant units, and raise the level of readiness to deal with emergency scenarios according to best practices. This ensures business continuity and efficient response under various circumstances.

During his chairmanship of the exercise, HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi emphasized the importance of proactive preparation, building institutional capacities, and enhancing comprehensive readiness to face challenges. This aligns with the ministry's objectives and strengthens the effectiveness of the crisis management system.