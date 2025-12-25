Jordan's Christmas Celebrations Reflect Model Of Religious Harmony, Shared National Identity - Official

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 25 (Petra)-- Director General of the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB), Ramzi Al-Maaytah, said that Christmas celebrations by Christian denominations in Jordan present a bright and civilized image of coexistence and religious harmony that characterizes Jordanian society, reflecting deeply rooted values of love and tolerance that form a core pillar of Jordan's national identity.In a statement issued on Thursday, Al-Maaytah said this year's Christmas festivities carried a special national and humanitarian dimension, highlighted by the participation of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, who joined members of the Christian community in Madaba for the Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The scene embodied royal patronage and reinforced the values of love, harmony, and coexistence upon which Jordanian society is built, further affirming Jordan's firmly established status as a global model of interfaith fraternity and respect for diversity.Al-Maaytah noted that this year's Christmas tree lighting events were attended by Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Emad Hijazin and were held across several locations in Amman and the governorates of Madaba, Balqa, Irbid, Ajloun, Zarqa, Karak, Mafraq, and Tafilah. The celebrations took place in public squares and urban centers in a family-friendly festive atmosphere that reflected communal joy and social participation, directly contributing to boosting tourism and commercial activity and promoting domestic tourism in those areas.He emphasized that Jordanian Christians are an integral part of the country's social fabric and have historically played an active role in building the modern Jordanian state. He stressed that this diversity, founded on citizenship and mutual respect, represents one of the key strengths underpinning Jordan's tourism message in global markets.Al-Maaytah explained that the Jordan Tourism Board places special importance on religious tourism within its promotional strategies, drawing on Jordan's rich religious and humanitarian heritage and the royal vision of His Majesty King Abdullah II, which calls for promoting an inclusive humanitarian discourse that strengthens harmony among followers of different religions and translates values of tolerance into daily practice.He added that the harmony and cohesion between Muslims and Christians in Jordan have made the Kingdom a model for coexistence worldwide, reinforcing its image as a safe and attractive destination for visitors from around the world, particularly during religious holidays and festive seasons.Al-Maaytah noted that these events, organized in cooperation with official institutions, churches, and local communities, form part of national efforts to present Jordan as a land of peace and an open spiritual message to the world. He affirmed that the Tourism Board will continue supporting and organizing such events due to their positive impact on domestic tourism, local economic growth, and the reinforcement of Jordan's civilized image internationally.He concluded by extending his congratulations to Jordanian Christians on the occasion of Christmas, wishing that the blessed season would bring Jordan and its people continued goodness, peace, and prosperity.