Nikol Pashinyan Hopes For Exports From Armenia To Azerbaijan Soon
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed hope that goods will soon be exported from Armenia to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
Speaking to journalists, Pashinyan noted that there is a tendency within Armenian society to complicate matters unnecessarily.
He also emphasized that there are no restrictions on the movement of freight trains via Azerbaijan to and from Kazakhstan and Russia.
“Currently, there are imports from Azerbaijan to Armenia, and I hope that exports from Armenia to Azerbaijan will follow,” Pashinyan said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Zest Equity Secures ADGM Financial Services Permission, Expanding Its Global Private-Market Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment