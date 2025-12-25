Victory Park Reflects Azerbaijani People's Heroism And Triumph - Official

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Victory Park in Khankendi showcases the Azerbaijani people's unwavering determination, extraordinary heroism, and the remarkable victory achieved during the 44-day Patriotic War, highlighting their fight for historical justice and territorial integrity, Afat Telmangizi, Head of the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service (RCMS) in the nation's Aghdara and Khojaly districts, told Trend 's local correspondent.

According to her, the park spans nine hectares and features a staircase of 44 steps leading to the Victory Arch.

“Information about the course of the war and the names of liberated settlements is displayed on plaques in the central part of the staircase. Details of the 2023 anti-terror operation are also included,” she said.

The Victory Arch's height symbolically corresponds to the 44 days of the Patriotic War, standing at 44 meters. The building consists of ten floors and a terrace, where a structure representing the number eight commemorates Victory Day. The ninth floor houses the 'Victory Gallery' exhibition hall.

“Extensive landscaping and construction works have been completed in the park, including fountains, lighting, and music systems. Special attention was paid to preserving existing trees, with over 500 trees and more than 11,000 shrubs and flowers planted. Victory Park will provide both residents and visitors with a space for recreation and leisure, reflecting the successful continuation of large-scale restoration and construction efforts in the liberated territories,” Telmangizi added.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the official opening of Victory Park in Khankendi on December 24.