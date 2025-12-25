Business And Economics Faculty Debuts At Azerbaijan's Karabakh University

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Karabakh University has launched its new Business and Economics faculty, where 505 students will pursue studies across seven disciplines, Kamran Malikov, dean of the Business and Economics faculty, told Trend 's local correspondent.

Malikov described the new faculty as a key component in creating a modern academic environment. He noted that the faculty currently employs 20 professors and staff members and offers undergraduate programs in finance, accounting, public and municipal administration, economics, management, international trade and logistics, and tourism management.

"The educational building includes 40 classrooms, a library, lecture and conference halls, computer laboratories, and administrative offices. The facilities will enhance the pedagogical potential, improve students' skills and knowledge, and expand opportunities for professional development," the official said.

Malikov also emphasized that opening the new faculty building is a major step in modernizing the university's academic infrastructure. Currently, Karabakh University has 2,154 students across seven faculties and 34 disciplines.