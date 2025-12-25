Defi Project Mutuum Finance Enters Late Phase 6 Stage With V1 Milestones Ahead And Over $19.4M Raised

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance is moving into a defining period of its early lifecycle as the project progresses through the final stretch of Phase 6. While broader crypto markets remain mixed, the Ethereum based DeFi crypto has continued to record steady participation growth and consistent roadmap execution. Recent updates place Mutuum Finance among the more closely followed new cryptocurrency projects as it approaches its next technical milestones.

The project has now raised over $19.4M during its early distribution process. At the same time, participation has expanded to more than 18,500 holders. This growth has unfolded over months rather than days, which has shaped how observers view the project's trajectory as it nears the end of its current phase.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is designed as a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol. The core idea is simple. Users can supply assets to earn yield, while borrowers can access liquidity by locking collateral. The protocol creates a closed loop where activity is driven by usage rather than short term trading behavior.

The structure focuses on predictability. Borrowing conditions are defined. Collateral ratios are set in advance. Liquidation rules are transparent. This design aims to reduce uncertainty for users interacting with the protocol.

A key feature of the system is the use of mtTokens. When users supply assets, they receive mtTokens that represent their share of supplied liquidity. As borrowers repay interest, the value of mtTokens increases. This links user rewards directly to protocol activity. Mutuum Finance has positioned itself as a DeFi crypto built for long term use rather than fast speculation. Development has remained consistent as the project prepares for live deployment.

Presale Progress and Participation Data

The MUTM token distribution began in early 2025. Since launch, the token price has increased by roughly 250% as it moved through multiple stages. MUTM is currently priced at $0.035 and is now in the late stage of Phase 6.

At this point, less than 1% of Phase 6 allocation remains available. This reflects how supply has tightened as participation increased. Each phase has introduced a higher price, which has encouraged earlier entry and gradual accumulation rather than sudden spikes.

One element that continues to stand out is the 24 hour leaderboard. This feature tracks ongoing participation activity, highlighting consistent engagement instead of one time purchases. It provides visibility into how interest develops over time.

With more than 18,500 holders now involved, Mutuum Finance has established a broad base of early participants. This level of distribution is often seen as an important step for new crypto projects preparing for live protocol activation.