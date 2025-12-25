403
PM Chairs Ministerial Committee Meeting On Major Development Projects
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, chaired on Thursday at Bayan Palace the 40th meeting of the ministerial committee tasked with following up on the implementation of the country's major development projects.
During the meeting, His Highness commended the close attention and continuous follow-up accorded by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to strategic project execution, praising sustained governmental support, guidance, and the committee's diligent efforts in advancing national development priorities.
The Prime Minister lauded the committee's work that culminated in signing the engineering, procurement, and construction contract for Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port, describing it as a milestone reflecting Kuwait's comprehensive development drive and commitment to institutional coordination.
He stressed the importance of maintaining close coordination among committee members and all state entities to achieve outlined strategic objectives, noting that sincere collective efforts have produced landmark achievements, productive foundations, and positive transformations supporting economic competitiveness and citizens' aspirations.
Members of the ministerial committee expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for his patronage and attendance at the recent contract signing ceremony, praising his keen interest in monitoring project progress within unified government programs aligned with national sustainable development priorities.
They affirmed that consolidating efforts and efficiently deploying resources across priority initiatives would generate tangible benefits for the nation, consistent with the supreme visions of His Highness the Amir and the state's overarching development framework.
Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs and committee rapporteur Ambassador Samih Jawhar Hayat said the meeting reviewed progress reports on Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port, energy systems cooperation, renewable energy development, low-carbon green waste recycling, housing development, and environmental infrastructure.
He added discussions also covered wastewater treatment facilities, environmental protection, combating desertification, and strengthening joint action mechanisms to meet leadership aspirations, underscoring continued efforts to enhance coordinated governmental performance across all major development sectors.
The meeting was attended by Head of the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Meshaan, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdulatif Al-Mishari, Director General of KDIPA Sheikh Dr. Mishal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Head of Fatwa and Legislation Department Counselor Salah Al-Majed, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Adel Al-Zamel, and Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs and member and rapporteur of the ministerial committee Ambassador Sameeh Jawhar Hayat. (end)
