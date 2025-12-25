Torkham Border Closure Triggers Vegetable Price Crash Across KP

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Due to the continuous closure of the Pak–Afghan Torkham border, vegetable prices have dropped significantly in Peshawar and other parts of the province.

According to Ahmed Jan, a retail shopkeeper at Peshawar's main old vegetable market, vegetable prices have fallen to unusually low levels for the first time in many years after the border closure. He said that good quality potatoes, which earlier sold for Rs120 per kilogram, are now available for Rs50 per kilogram. Tomato prices have dropped from Rs300–350 per kilogram to around Rs60, while onions are now selling for about Rs100 per kilogram.

He explained that a large quantity of vegetables was previously exported to Afghanistan. Since the border has been completely closed, this export has stopped, resulting in a surplus of vegetables in local markets and a sharp fall in prices.

Traders said that earlier a major portion of vegetables was sent to Afghanistan, but after the border closure, exports have fully stopped. As a result, vegetables are now available in large quantities in local markets, which has caused prices to decline.

Ahmed Jan added that if the situation continues, prices may fall even further in the coming days. While the public is happy with lower prices, farmers are suffering financial losses.

Another shopkeeper, Aslam Khan, said that he supports the border closure because it has made food items cheaper for local people.

He added that Ramadan is approaching, and if the situation remains the same, potatoes and other vegetables will be available at low prices during the fasting month as well. He also said that not only vegetables, but other essential items sent to Afghanistan should also become cheaper so that the public can get more relief.