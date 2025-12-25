Bitcoin Etfs Experience $175 Million Outflows On Christmas Eve

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) U.S. Outflows Persist as Bitcoin Institutional Investment Shows Signs of Decline

Institutional investors continue to pull funds from Bitcoin, with significant outflows recorded during the holiday season. Data indicates that the United States has emerged as the leading seller of Bitcoin since December, amid broader market uncertainties and seasonal factors.

Key points:



Bitcoin ETF netflows remain negative through Christmas Eve, with over $175 million withdrawn from institutional ETF holdings.

Tax considerations and quarterly options expiry are cited as primary reasons for subdued trading activity.

Market analysts remain optimistic that the pending holiday period will be followed by renewed buying interest. Persistent negative sentiment is reflected in the Coinbase Premium index, signaling reduced US buyer demand and increased Asian participation.

Market Analysis: Institutional Flows and Price Trends

According to Farside Investors, a UK-based asset management firm, Bitcoin's institutional outflows on Christmas Eve surpassed $175 million, continuing a trend that has persisted since mid-December. Despite the seasonal slowdown typical around the holidays, traders indicate that market activity is influenced by specific events such as tax loss harvesting and options expiry, which often lead to temporary selling pressure.

“Most of the selling pressure is due to tax loss harvesting, which should conclude within a week,” commented trader Alek. He also noted that the upcoming options expiry on Friday could temporarily impact traders' risk appetite but remains optimistic about a swift rebound post-holidays.

Supporting this perspective, the Coinbase Premium Index-a measure of price divergence between Coinbase's BTC /USD and Binance 's BTC /USDT markets-has experienced a sustained negative trend throughout December. This suggests a lack of buying demand in the U.S., with Asian markets emerging as dominant buyers, a shift that could influence future price movements.

Crypto analyst Ted Pillows highlighted this shift, noting that the U.S. has become the primary seller of Bitcoin, while Asia has taken a leading role in acquisitions. A negative Premium typically indicates diminished U.S. buyer enthusiasm, which may hinder Bitcoin's ability to sustain higher price levels unless demand rebalances.

Institutional ETF Flows and Market Outlook

Despite the recent outflows, traders like BitBull suggest that negative ETF netflows over the past month do not indicate an imminent market top. They emphasize that price stabilization and neutral liquidity are prerequisites for a genuine rally, and that the current liquidity conditions are not indicative of a final downturn.

“A trend change typically begins with ETF flows turning positive before a pronounced price surge,” they pointed out, referencing the ongoing patterns seen in Bitcoin and Ether ETF activity. Notably, ETF netflows for these assets have remained negative since early November, underscoring the need for renewed institutional interest to ignite a sustained rally.

As the market navigates through seasonal and technical influences, the outlook remains cautiously optimistic that a turnaround could materialize in the near future. Investors should watch for signs of flow reversal and increased buying activity to confirm a potential bullish shift.

