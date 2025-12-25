Govt Launches 5 Digital Reforms To Boost Transparent, Citizen-Centric Administration

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) The Union government on Thursday launched five digital reforms to boost transparent and citizen-centric administration in the country.

The reforms -- Ex-Servicemen Reservation Compendium, AI Recruitment Tool, e-HRMS 2.0 App, iGOT AI Platforms, and Karmayogi Digital Learning Lab 2.0 -- were unveiled by Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), at the National Workshop on Good Governance Practices 2025 in the national capital.

“Good governance is not an abstract ideal, but a daily administrative responsibility rooted in transparency, accountability, and citizen-centric delivery,” said Singh, addressing the event for Good Governance Day, observed annually on December 25.

The Minister noted that Good Governance Day holds special significance as the nation commemorates the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who institutionalised the concept of probity in public life and laid the foundations of people-first governance.

He said that while the idea of good governance was articulated earlier, it was after 2014 that it began to be implemented in letter and spirit under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, guided by the mantra of“Minimum Government, Maximum Governance”.

The five initiatives are aimed at strengthening core governance processes, supporting key stakeholder groups, and equipping civil servants for the challenges of a fast-evolving administrative landscape.

The Compendium of Guidelines on Reservation for Ex-Servicemen in Central Government consolidates all existing instructions into a single, updated, and user-friendly reference.

“This step reflects the Government's commitment to honouring the service of Ex-Servicemen by ensuring clarity, uniformity and timely delivery of reservation-related benefits, while also reducing ambiguity and errors in implementation across Ministries and Departments,” Singh said.

The AI-powered Recruitment Rules Generator Tool is integrated with the Recruitment Rules Formulation, Amendment, and Monitoring System (RRFAMS) portal.

“The Recruitment Rules are the backbone of fair recruitment and career progression, and the new AI-enabled tool will significantly reduce delays and inconsistencies by guiding users through simple questions, suggesting appropriate recruitment methods, and automatically generating draft rules in the prescribed format, fully aligned with DoPT guidelines,” the Minister explained.

The mobile application for e-HRMS 2.0, available on Android and iOS, places key human resource services directly in the hands of government employees.

Developed as a core pillar of Mission Karmayogi, e-HRMS 2.0 integrates service records and HR processes such as promotions, transfers, deputations, training, and superannuation, along with linkages to platforms like SPARROW, PFMS, and Bhavishya. Singh noted that the mobile app will reduce paperwork, speed up approvals, and enhance transparency in personnel management.

The new AI-enabled features on the iGOT Karmayogi platform include iGOT AI Sarthi for intelligent discovery of relevant learning resources, iGOT AI Tutor for personalised in-course support, the iGOT Specialisation Programme offering structured learning pathways in critical domains, and an AI-based Capacity Building Plan Tool to help Ministries and States systematically map roles, competencies, and training needs.

The Karmayogi Digital Learning Lab 2.0 is a next-generation facility designed to produce high-quality digital learning content using modern technologies such as AR/VR, gamification, and interactive simulations.

“The upgraded lab will enable faster and wider dissemination of best practices, reforms, and critical skills across the civil services, strengthening implementation capacity on the ground,” the Minister said.

“Taken together, these initiatives reflect a coherent, future-oriented approach to governance reform, one that leverages technology, strengthens institutions, and places citizens and civil servants at the centre of change,” Singh said.