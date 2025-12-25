403
Reem Hospital Launches The GCC's First AI-Powered MRI
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 25 December 2025 – Reem Hospital, a leading healthcare institution known for its commitment to excellence and innovation in healthcare, proudly announces a monumental step forward in clinical excellence with the installation of GCC's first Siemens Healthineers MAGNETOM Flow MRI, a next-generation system designed to deliver faster, more comfortable scans for patients.
This cutting-edge AI technology will significantly support the hospital's growth in patient numbers and enhance its diagnostic capabilities. The addition of the MAGNETOM Flow is a testament to Reem Hospital's dedication to providing superior care in line with international standards. A Leap Forward in Diagnostic Capabilities Powered by AI A key feature of the new system is its integration of Siemens Healthineers' advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, specifically Deep Resolve. This AI will allow Reem Hospital to:
-
Drastically reduce scan times, making the experience more comfortable for patients.
Enhance image resolution, providing clinicians with clearer, more detailed images for diagnosis.
Improve workflow efficiency, freeing up valuable time for staff to focus on patient care.
