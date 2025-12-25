Reem Hospital Launches The GCC's First AI-Powered MRI

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 25 December 2025 – Reem Hospital, a leading healthcare institution known for its commitment to excellence and innovation in healthcare, proudly announces a monumental step forward in clinical excellence with the installation of GCC's first Siemens Healthineers MAGNETOM Flow MRI, a next-generation system designed to deliver faster, more comfortable scans for patients.

This cutting-edge AI technology will significantly support the hospital's growth in patient numbers and enhance its diagnostic capabilities. The addition of the MAGNETOM Flow is a testament to Reem Hospital's dedication to providing superior care in line with international standards.



Drastically reduce scan times, making the experience more comfortable for patients.

Enhance image resolution, providing clinicians with clearer, more detailed images for diagnosis. Improve workflow efficiency, freeing up valuable time for staff to focus on patient care.

A key feature of the new system is its integration of Siemens Healthineers' advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, specifically Deep Resolve. This AI will allow Reem Hospital to:

The system is also designed to be more efficient, supporting smoother operations within the hospital.

This investment aligns with Reem Hospital's mission to integrate advanced technologies and AI-driven systems to offer world-class healthcare services in Abu Dhabi.

Mr. Zaid Al Siksek, Chairman of Reem Hospital, commented,“We are incredibly proud to announce this monumental step forward for Reem Hospital and our commitment to clinical excellence. The MAGNETOM Flow is a testament to our dedication to providing the best possible care. At Reem Hospital, we are committed to advancing medical science and improving patient care. By integrating advanced technologies and partnering with medtech leaders such as Siemens Healthineers, we aim to offer world-class healthcare services in Abu Dhabi.”

Mr. Clancey Po, CEO of Reem Hospital, said,“The addition of this new MRI system is a direct investment in our ability to deliver exceptional care and maintain Reem Hospital's position at the forefront of medical innovation. Together, we are shaping the future of healthcare.”

Dr. Haggag, Head of Radiology at Reem Hospital, said,“The Siemens Healthineers MAGNETOM Flow is a game-changer for our department. Its integrated AI capabilities, especially Deep Resolve, mean we can acquire high-resolution images much faster. This not only improves patient comfort by reducing scan times but, critically, gives our clinical teams the most detailed images possible for precise diagnosis and planning. Combined with its streamlined workflow, the system enhances both efficiency and patient experience.”

About Reem Hospital

Reem Hospital stands as a leading healthcare institution on Reem Island in Abu Dhabi, offering a capacity of over 200 beds. The hospital is a state-of-the-art, multi-specialty facility dedicated to delivering superior care in line with international standards. Reem Hospital is committed to providing innovative, value-based healthcare across outpatient, inpatient, and post-acute services. By integrating advanced technologies and AI-driven systems, and partnering with top-tier medical professionals, Reem Hospital aims to offer world-class healthcare services in Abu Dhabi.

