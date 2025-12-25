Ultras Open Fire At Stone Crusher Plant In Jharkhand's Khunti, Demand Rs 20 Lakh Ransom

MENAFN - IANS) Khunti (Jharkhand), Dec 25 (IANS) The banned extremist outfit -- People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) -- has once again asserted its presence in Jharkhand's Khunti district by opening fire at a stone crusher plant and demanding a hefty ransom from its owner, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, the incident occurred late Wednesday night in the Dugdugiya area under the jurisdiction of Sadar police station when armed militants fired multiple rounds in the air at a stone crusher plant and issued an extortion demand of Rs 20 lakh.

Preliminary reports suggest that four armed PLFI cadres arrived at the site, intimidated the workers by firing shots, and handed over a written threat letter to the staff present at the plant.

The letter demanded payment of Rs 20 lakh as“levy” and warned of action in case of non-payment within the stipulated time.

The threat letter was reportedly issued in the name of Rajesh Yadav, a zonal member of the PLFI.

Confirming the incident, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Varun Rajak said that upon receiving information, he, along with Sadar police station in-charge Mohan Kumar and armed personnel, rushed to the spot. The police team conducted a detailed inspection of the area and questioned employees of the crusher unit.

“We have collected preliminary evidence from the site, and a search operation is underway in the surrounding areas to track down the ultras,” SDPO Rajak said.

Security agencies are taking the incident seriously, particularly in light of a joint press release issued on December 21 by the PLFI and the Bharatiya Jan Mukti Morcha. They both jointly announced the expansion of the outfit's activities in the region.

The release had also mentioned the appointment of Rajesh Yadav as the zonal member for Khunti district.

Following the firing incident, fear and tension have gripped stone crusher workers, local traders, and residents of the area. Many have expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation and the renewed attempts by extremist groups to revive extortion activities in the district.