ED Conducts Searches In Several States In Digital Arrest Fraud Linked To Industrialist

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 25 (IANS) The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Jalandhar Zonal Office, has conducted search operations across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Assam under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the digital arrest case involving eminent Ludhiana-based industrialist S.P. Oswal, an official statement said on Thursday.

The searches were carried out on December 22 at 11 locations across multiple states, including Punjab. During the operations, the ED recovered and seized various incriminating documents and digital devices.

The ED investigation was initiated based on an FIR registered by the Cyber Crime Police Station, Ludhiana, under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

Subsequently, nine more FIRs registered by different police authorities in connection with cybercrime and digital arrest cases linked to the same group of criminals were clubbed with the investigation.

According to the ED, fraudsters impersonating officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) used forged official and judicial documents to digitally“arrest” S.P. Oswal and coerced him into transferring Rs 7 crore into multiple bank accounts. Of this amount, Rs 5.24 crore was traced, recovered and transferred back.

The remaining funds were routed through various mule accounts held in the names of entities and individuals, including labourers and delivery boys. These funds were either further diverted or withdrawn in cash immediately, the agency said.

The investigation also revealed that money defrauded from victims was rapidly layered through multiple mule accounts. The credentials of these accounts were allegedly used by one Rumi Kalita in exchange for a fixed percentage of the cheated money as her share. Evidence gathered during the searches indicated her deep involvement in the diversion and layering of the proceeds of crime.

Rumi Kalita was arrested under the provisions of the PMLA on December 23. Her transit remand was granted by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court, Kamrup (Metropolitan), Guwahati, for four days. She was subsequently produced before the Special PMLA Court in Jalandhar, which granted ED custody of the accused for 10 days, till January 2, 2026.

Earlier, the ED had conducted searches in the case on January 31, 2025, leading to the recovery and seizure of incriminating documents.

Further investigation is underway.