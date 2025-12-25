Over 3,500 Afghan Refugees Repatriated From Iran, Pakistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): More than 3,500 Afghan refugees have been deported from neighbouring Iran and Pakistan in a single day, an official said on Thursday.

Mullah Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), shared figures from the High Commission for Addressing Migrants' Issues on his X account.

According to the report, 745 families - totalling 3,513 individuals - returned to Afghanistan on Wednesday.

The returnees entered the country through several crossings, including Islam Qala in Herat, Pul-i-Abresham in Nimroz, Spin Boldak in Kandahar, Bahramcha in Helmand and Torkham in Nangarhar.

Fitrat stated that 627 families, comprising 3,487 individuals, were transported to their respective destinations, while 660 families received humanitarian assistance upon arrival. In addition, telecommunication companies distributed 714 SIM cards to the returning refugees.

He also noted that on Tuesday, a further 3,610 Afghan migrants were repatriated from Iran and Pakistan.

